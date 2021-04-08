unilad
Mrs World Arrested After Furiously Yanking Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Apr 2021 13:16
Mrs World Arrested After Furiously Yanking Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka's Headcaroline_jurie_official/Instagram/Channel Y/Colombo Gazette/YouTube

Mrs World has reportedly been arrested after yanking the crown off Mrs Sri Lanka’s head.

The ordeal happened on Sunday, April 4, where Caroline Jurie dethroned the newly-announced Mrs Sri Lanka, Pushpika De Silva, and placed the crown on the runner up’s head instead.

In a video that surfaced online, Mrs World grabbed the microphone and announced that the runner up was to be the winner instead due to the new Mrs Sri Lanka being divorced.

See it here:

She said into the mic, ‘There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.’

It’s since come to light that De Silva isn’t officially divorced from her husband but is separated from him.

De Silva took to Facebook the following day where she posted a statement explaining that she went to hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Discussing the pain she had endured, De Silva wrote, ‘The pain of my skull when my crown was snatched from my head by the world married beauty queen, the pain I felt when I lost the crown is more than both.’

She added that she had already ‘passed the necessary legal action for that injustice and insult’.

Jurie has now been arrested for allegedly injuring a fellow beauty queen during an on-stage altercation, BBC News reports.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana told the news outlet, ‘Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday’s incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause.’

Jurie and chief organiser of Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Chandimal Jayasinghe, are said to have been brought in for questioning on Tuesday, April 6.

Jayasinghe told BBC News that she was ‘disappointed’ in the way Jurie had acted and that it was a ‘disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage.’ She added that the Mrs World organisation is investigating the matter.

caroline_jurie_official/Instagramcaroline_jurie_official/Instagram

Organisers have also called on Jurie to issue a public apology to the new Mrs Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, De Silva has been re-crowned as Mrs Sri Lanka which she described as ‘a historical moment for me as a single woman.’

She also said at a press conference following Sunday’s ceremony that the crown was dedicated to ‘single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone’.

