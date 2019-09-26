MSNBC Cut Trump’s Press Conference To Call Him Out On His Lies

MSNBC

An MSNBC news anchor cut into a broadcast of a press conference by Donald Trump to tell viewers ‘the president isn’t telling the truth’.

During the conference, Trump said he ‘insists on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter on the millions of dollars that have been quickly and easily taken out of Ukraine and China,’ adding ‘millions and millions of dollars’ were ‘taken out very rapidly while [Biden] was vice president.’

Nicolle Wallace, anchor for MSNBC, then interrupted the broadcast, saying: ‘We hate to do this, really, but the president isn’t telling the truth.’ Wallace and her guest Matthew Miller, a justice and security analyst for the network, then explained in what way the president was lying.

These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians. None other than The Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated. What’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a deflection.

Trump was seemingly deflecting attention away from his own actions back onto Biden, despite the president’s claims about Biden’s involvement in the Ukraine having already been debunked.

This week, more than 200 members of the House of Representatives called for the launch of an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s attempts to pressure the Ukraine into investigating Biden, Trump’s rival and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, as per HuffPost.

Trump was talking to the press after his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which was in response to a phone call the two leaders had shared in July about the military aid the US provided to the Ukraine.

In the White House’s transcript of the phone call, after Zelensky tells Trump he is grateful for the military aid in the Ukraine, Trump asks Zelensky to ‘do us a favour, though’.

As BBC News reports, the request for a favour implies the US military aid is conditional, and if Zelensky didn’t agree then it might be pulled. During the call, Trump asks Zelensky to ‘look into’ Biden and his son Hunter, who used to work for a gas company in the Ukraine. This is the driving factor behind the Democrats current push to impeach Trump.

However, as Miller explained:

Joe Biden’s son served on the board of a Ukrainian company. That Ukrainian company was investigated by the Ukrainian attorney general. That investigation was closed before Joe Biden ever asked for the attorney general to be fired.

Miller emphasised the current impeachment inquiry isn’t about Biden or the attorney general, but Trump’s conduct at the time.

Wallace told viewers the press conference was ‘a marker that Trump has laid down: he will never engage on the facts.’

The news anchor added: ‘What he’s disseminating are lies, attacks and deflection.’

