Mugshots Released Of All Four Police Officers Charged Over George Floyd's Death Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Mugshots have been released of the four police officers being charged over George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was the first to be charged last week, while the other three officers involved were charged yesterday, June 3.

Attorney General Ellison announced the other three officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were being charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.

Chauvin Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The charges against Chauvin, 44, have been increased from third degree to second degree murder, leaving the former police officer potentially facing 40 years in prison.

If found guilty of aiding and abetting second degree murder, Lane, Keung and Thao also face up to 40 years in prison.

FLoyd case Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

They will only face up to 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting manslaughter; all four of their bails are currently posted at $1 million, reported CNN.

Following a private autopsy, it was found that 46-year-old Floyd died of asphyxia.

Floyd case Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Following the news of all four men finally being arrested, Benjamin Crump – the Floyd family’s lawyer –took to Twitter stating they were ‘deeply gratified’ with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s decision.

Ellison is leading the prosecution for Floyd’s death.

Floyd case Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Crump tweeted:

FAMILY’S REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllisontook decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd‘s death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge

However the family still believe Chauvin should be charged with first degree murder.

Speaking about the upcoming trial, Ellison dubbed the case ‘unusual’ and said it will be ‘very difficult’.

As per CBS Minnesota, he said:

This case is unusual because of the way that Mr. Floyd was killed and who did it: at the hands of the defendant, who was a Minneapolis police officer. Prosecuting police officers for misconduct, including homicide and murder, is very difficult. And if you look at the cases that have been in front of the public in the last many years, it’s easy to see that is true. Every single link in the prosecutorial chain will come under attack as we present this case to a jury or a fact-finder.

Ellison is assisting Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman with the case, with the pair starting work on Monday, June 1.