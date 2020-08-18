Multi-Millionaire Known As ‘Madam W’ Leaves Fortune To Orphans

When Madam W wrote her will, she had wished to do something with her wealth for orphans. She didn’t want to stop at distributing part of her estate for orphanages upon her demise. She wanted more than that – make her money work for the benefit of orphans.

Through astute estate planning, she allocated a portion of her estate to be held in trust for the sole purpose of investment. Earnings derived from the investments are then to be utilised for the benefit of orphans.