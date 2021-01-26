Canadian Multimillionaire Charged After Taking Private Jet To Remote Area To Skip COVID Vaccine Queue

Multimillionaire Charged After Taking Private Jet To Remote Area To Skip COVID Vaccine Queue Facebook/Great Canadian Gaming

A Canadian casino CEO and his wife have been charged and fined after flying to a remote First Nation community to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker flew from their native Vancouver to Whitehorse, where they should have isolated for 14 days on arrival.

However, the couple chose to flout the quarantine rules, instead chartering a private jet to Beaver Creek, a community made up of just 90 people near to the Alaskan border.

The Bakers claimed they worked at a local motel in a bid to receive the jab, as residents aren’t required to show ID when being vaccinated in the Yukon area.

The Canadian government had previously confirmed that residents from other jurisdictions would be allowed to receive the jab if they were residents of the territory, so the couple showed their ID and claimed they split their time between Vancouver and Toronto.

They both received the vaccination, however some locals were concerned their story didn’t add up, so they rang the motel, which confirmed that neither Rodney or Ekaterina worked there.

The couple added to suspicions when they called for a cab to head back to the airport immediately after receiving the jab.

Law enforcement quickly headed to Whitehorse airport in an attempt to divert the couple before their isolation period, however they had already got off the plane. Officials then headed to address they had listed as their quarantine location, and discovered the couple were not there.

When they came back to Whitehorse airport to embark on the second leg of their journey home, they were arrested under two charges.

Both Rodney and Ekaterina were fined for failing to self-isolate and failing to follow their signed declaration, which amounted to 1,150 Canadian dollars ($900) each.

The Beaver Creek community have been left outraged over the couple’s complete disregard for their safety, after failing to quarantine in a bid to skip the queue to receive the vaccination.

‘I’m very upset at the individuals, the couple, who did this,’ John Streicker, the Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, told Yukon News. ‘What they did was to mislead our officials and the community.’

Rodney was the CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, having raked in an eyewatering 10.6 million Canadian dollars in annual compensation in 2019. He handed in his resignation on Sunday, January 24, after his actions caused national outrage.