Multiple People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In Plymouth
Multiple people have been reported dead after a gunman opened fire in Plymouth.
According to reports, a gunman opened fire on Biddick Ave. in the Keyham area of the city. Devon and Cornwall Police reported to the scene at around 6:10pm local time, where they found a number of fatalities and multiple people injured.
The area has been contained as the police have blocked off the area, closing the road and declaring a critical incident. Police are telling people to avoid the area if possible as the investigation continues. The shooting is not being treated as terrorism at this time.
The police force released a statement, saying ‘We are appealing to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.’
South Western Ambulance Service have responded, sending “multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics” to the scene.
Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View, tweeted about the incident:
‘The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.
‘Remain calm. It is for the police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land.’
Home Secretary Priti Patel also tweeted about the incident:
‘The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.
‘I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.’
Early reports state that the shooter involved has been shot.
More to follow.
