Multiple Police Officers Injured By ‘Volatile’ Crowds Following England Euro Loss

PA Images

A number of Metropolitan police officers have been injured as disappointed England fans took to the streets following the team’s loss to Italy in the final of the European championships.

The men’s squad made the country proud throughout the competition, but despite a strong effort that saw them secure a goal within the first few minutes of last night’s game, the result was ultimately determined in penalty shoot-outs, which led to a 3-2 loss for England.

The anticipation surrounding the team’s first-ever Euros final meant football fans gathered in their masses in pubs and in streets across the country to watch the game, and in the wake of the loss some fans expressed their disappointment with what appears to have been violent behaviour.

PA Images

In a statement issued on Twitter today, July 12, the Met police thanked the ‘tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly’, but noted that 19 officers were injured while they ‘confronted volatile crowds’.

The Met continued: ‘This is wholly unacceptable. A big thanks to officers across London and our blue light colleagues for their part in keeping Londoner’s safe and moving tonight.’

Chaotic behaviour appeared to be a theme throughout the day as England fans clashed with both each other and officials even before the match began at Wembley, where supporters are said to have breached security cordons and charged into the perimeter of the stadium.

Police helped security at the ground as fans gathered in the area near the entry point to the stadium, with witnesses cited by The Mirror saying some security staff were attacked during the events.

PA Images

Elsewhere, images show supporters climbing on signs and lampposts, while rubbish left behind by fans littered streets across the country.

The Met police stated that officers remained on hand throughout the night in the capitol to help control fans acting inappropriately following England’s loss.