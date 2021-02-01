unilad
Multiple US States Have Now Introduced ‘Homicide By Abortion’ Bills

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Feb 2021 16:32
Three US States Have Now Introduced 'Homicide By Abortion' Bills

Multiple states in the US are now introducing ‘homicide by abortion’ bills, which will allow prosecutors to press murder charges on those who perform abortions.

The legislation was first introduced by Republican representative Walt Blackman, an Arizona lawmaker who has previously referred to abortion clinics as ‘death factories’ and has stated that women who choose to terminate pregnancies should ‘spend some time in our Arizona penal system’.

The bill has now been introduced in Arizona for the 2021 legislative session, with states such as North Dakota, Mississippi and South Carolina having also now introduced similarly harsh anti-abortion bills.

AbortionAbortionPA Images

House Bill 2650, introduced by Blackman, states that county attorneys must pursue criminal prosecutions ‘regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal laws, regulations, treaties, court decisions or executive orders’.

This legislation expands the definition of a ‘person’ to include ‘an unborn child in the womb at any stage of development’, meaning both the state attorney general and county attorneys could pursue prosecution for ‘homicide by abortion’.

House Bill 2650 also removes protections put in place for ‘an unborn child’s mother’ as well as for ‘the person … performing an abortion’.

Speaking during a live feed on Facebook back in August 2020, Blackman told viewers:

If you want to spout, ‘My body, my body choice,’ you need to spend some time in our Arizona penal system. If you are going to kill and end the life of another human being, that is murder.

abortionabortionPA Images
The bill proposed by Blackman is just one of several hard-line anti-abortion measures currently being considered in legislatures across the US. If passed, these laws would roll back the constitutional rights afforded to women following the Roe Vs. Wade ruling of 1973.

If the Mississippi bill is passed, anyone who even so much as provides information about how to get an abortion could face up to 10 years in prison plus a $25,000 fine.

Under the North Dakota bill, anyone who ‘intentionally or knowingly aids, abets, facilitates, solicits, or incites another person to commit an abortion’ could be handed a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Meanwhile, South Carolina legislators are reportedly backing a proposed abortion ban that would find abortion providers guilty of murder, including in cases where pregancies have resulted from rape or incest. Exceptions would only be made under this bill if a woman’s life was endangered.

abortionabortionPA Images

As reported by The Texas Tribune, legislators in Texas have recently pledged to back a so-called ‘heartbeat bill’, which would bar abortions before many women would even know they are pregnant.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Abortion, Arizona, mississippi, South Carolina, US, US Politics

