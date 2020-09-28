unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Multiple ‘Water Bodies’ Found Under Surface Of Mars

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Sep 2020 16:29
Multiple 'Water Bodies' Found Under Surface Of MarsMultiple 'Water Bodies' Found Under Surface Of MarsPixabay

A major new study has found multiple ‘water bodies’ under the south pole of Mars. 

The discovery was made using the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS), which is onboard the Mars Express spacecraft sent by the European Space Agency to orbit around the Red Planet.

The findings support a 2018 discovery that saw researchers announce they had found a vast lake beneath the surface of Mars; a revelation that was hailed as a major breakthrough in the search for alien life on the planet.

Advert
Mars And The Moon Will Be Visible Together From TonightMars And The Moon Will Be Visible Together From TonightNASA

At the time, the study was questioned as experts wondered whether the research team had gathered enough detail on the nature of the body to know for sure whether it was a body of liquid water.

The new research, led by Elena Pettinelli from Roma Tre University, used techniques borrowed from Earth satellites to study the lakes beneath Antarctic glaciers, which involved bouncing radio waves off a surface and measuring the echoes, looking for changes in the signal to characterise a topography.

Life on MarsLife on MarsPixabay
Advert

Using this technique, scientists were able to analyse data from MARSIS that examined a huge array around the body they had found on Mars. That allowed them to confirm that it was liquid.

Graziella Caparelli, one of the researchers and a planetary scientist of the University of Southern Queensland in Australia, told ScienceAlert:

Some types of material reflect radar signals better than others, and liquid water is one of those ‘materials’.

Therefore, when the signals coming from the subsurface are stronger than those reflected by the surface, we can confirm that we are in the presence of liquid water. Radars are used on Earth (where we can directly verify the results) for the same purpose, so we are certain that the technique is reliable.

Advert

During the research, scientists also discovered a number of other wet areas.

Pettinelli explained:

The existence of a single subglacial lake could be attributed to ad-hoc conditions such as the presence of a volcano under the ice sheet, or some other situation unique to the specific location where we found the first subglacial lake.

The discovery of an entire system of lakes instead, suggests their formation process to be relatively simple and possibly common.

Given that life as we know it requires water to survive, the findings could key in the search for alien life on the planet.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Aliens, Life, Mars, Space, water

Credits

Science Alert

  1. Science Alert

    A Network of Hidden Lakes Has Been Found Under The Surface of Mars, Scientists Say

 