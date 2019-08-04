Mum, 25, Died Shielding Her Two-Month-Old Son From El Paso Shooter’s Gunfire

Jordan Anchondo/Facebook/MSNBC

A mum caught in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting died while shielding her two-month-old son.

Jordan Anchondo, 25, has been identified as one of fatal victims of Saturday’s callous attack in which 20 people were killed.

The mum was reportedly shopping for back-to-school supplies when a gunman stormed the store and opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, said her sister fell on the tot as she was shot, shielding him from the gunfire.

Jordan Anchondo/Facebook

Leta, 19, told The Sun:

From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him. So, when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. He pretty much lived because she gave her life.

Leta says she now fears her brother-in-law Andre Anchondo was also among the dead because she hasn’t heard from him since the brutal attack.

The couple lived in El Paso and had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary last week, according to their Facebook profiles.

Jordan Anchondo/Facebook

They also share two daughters, as well as their two-month-old son who is receiving treatment in hospital.

The shooter has been named by US media as being 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Just 20 minutes before the mass shooting, which is the eighth deadliest in US history, Crusius allegedly uploaded an anti-immigrant manifesto to an online forum outlining his motives and revealing he planned to target Hispanics.

MSNBC

CCTV images said to be of the gunman have since been broadcast on US media, showing a man wearing a dark t-shirt and ear protectors while holding an assault-style rifle.

Less than 24 hours later, another shooter opened fire in Ohio, killing at least 10 people.

The tragic killings in Ohio are believed to have taken place in the Oregon District, downtown Dayton, just after 1am local time.

PA Images

Initial reports suggest 24 people have also been injured in the senseless shootings.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by these heinous attacks.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.