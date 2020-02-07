Mum Assaults Woman In Queue For Gravy At Toby Carvery In Wales
A mum-of-three has been fined for assaulting a woman while in the queue for gravy at a Toby Carvery restaurant.
The incident took place at the busy establishment in Caerphilly, Wales, in December, when 35-year-old Sarah Pritchard approached Joanne Blanche, 50.
At Toby Carvery restaurants, customers are served meat before being given free reign on potatoes, vegetables, stuffing and gravy to create the perfect roast dinner.
Blanche was about to spoon a ladle of gravy over her food when Pritchard came over to the station and apparently assaulted her.
The two women reportedly began exchanging words before a fully-fledged argument broke out, Wales Online reported at the time.
It was claimed the women’s partners attempted to separate them, but the fight became physical and escalated into the car park.
A witness told The Sun customers had been enjoying the Christmas spirit at the restaurant before the argument broke out.
They commented:
It was all very festive and then it all got very heated as the pair were at the gravy station. It was about jumping the queue at the carvery. People had clearly had a drink or two.
It was a proper shouting match. Their men took them away but then it all flared up again.
The pair were ushered outside into the car park where there was lot of pushing and shoving
Pritchard recently appeared at Newport Magistrates Court, where prosecutor Rob Simkins described how Blanche was ‘grabbed by the arm and assaulted’, BBC News reports.
It’s not clear exactly why Pritchard targeted Blanche, though while in court she admitted to common assault.
Other diners were said to have fled the area as the assault took place.
Simkins continued:
Restaurant staff intervened and police were called – it was not what you expect in a family restaurant at lunchtime.
Police arrived at the scene and arrested Pritchard for her actions. The Welsh woman was fined £54 for her crime, as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.
Blanche spoke out about the incident after the court case, admitting she believes Pritchard should have been penalised further for the assault.
She commented:
It’s normally a quiet and safe place, there’s never any trouble. I don’t know why she picked on me, I was minding my own business.
A fine of just £54 isn’t very much and won’t stop her doing it to someone else in the future.
Toby Carvery has not commented on the incident.
Topics: News, assault, Caerphilly, Gravy, roast, Toby Carvery, Wales