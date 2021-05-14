Mum Comes Home To Find All Her Son’s Belongings In Trash After Being Mistakenly Evicted

WFAA

A single mother from Texas had her possessions thrown away after she was mistakenly evicted.

Brianni Bonner, 23, recently moved from Chicago to Riviera Apartments on Audelia Road, Dallas with her four-year-old son Izi. She recently returned home from her day job at Walmart to find her locks had been changed, and her belongings, medication for PTSD and anxiety and son’s toys chucked in a skip.

After an ordeal with the building’s maintenance man, she eventually learned she’d been evicted by mistake.

‘The maintenance man pulls up, and tells me I’m going to go to jail because it’s against the law for me to get into my apartment,’ Bonner told WFAA.

After explaining she lived in apartment 1721, the building’s management revealed they meant to evict the tenant in 1712, the unit directly below.

‘She told me it was a big mistake, it was an accident. They meant to evict the apartment underneath me, but they evicted me by accident. I can’t even explain to you the depression it’s caused. I feel like everything was taken from me. It doesn’t feel like home anymore,’ Bonner said.

‘She told me, all they would be able to do for me is to give me a $200 Visa debit card. It was definitely a slap in the face,’ Bonner added.

When she was eventually let back into her apartment, it had already been repainted. ‘I’m paying my rent, I’m trying to save up to go to school. It’s so stressful, and I have to start all over,’ she said.

Riviera Apartments has since released a statement which reads: ‘Since learning about the incident involving Brianni Bonner and her young son our senior management team has been trying to reach out to Ms. Bonner to apologise and address the problems caused when our staff mistakenly emptied the contents of the wrong apartment.’

It adds: ‘We want to offer our sincere apologies for the way the situation was addressed once the error was discovered and are attempting to contact Ms. Bonner to discuss how we can fairly compensate her and her son. In addition, we are reviewing our procedures to see if additional safeguards or training are necessary to help make sure this type of incident is not repeated.’

Bonner has since started a GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $45,000. ‘I am grateful for the kind hearts that are helping me, and the money donated will get put to use for providing and replacing necessities for my family,’ she wrote.