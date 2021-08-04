unilad
Advert

Mum Deletes Influencer Daughter’s Social Media Accounts With 1.7 Million Followers

by : Harrison Williams on : 04 Aug 2021 19:54
@ferochakanner/Instagram

The mother of a social media influencer is teaching her daughter a lesson by deleting the 14-year-old’s social media accounts.

Fernanda Rocha Kanner is the mother of Valentina, known as Nina Rios, a 14-year-old influencer from Brazil who had amassed 1.7 million followers on her social media accounts. In a bid to teach her daughter a lesson about life values, Fernanda deleted Nina Rios’ Instagram and TikTok in a move the mother calls ‘radical, yes’ but ‘necessary, too’.

Advert

According to Fernanda, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are ‘unhealthy’ and she did not want her daughter going through life believing that who she was on social media, was who she was in the real world. ‘I don’t think it’s healthy even for an adult and much less for a teenager to base her self-discovery on online feedback’, said Fernanda.


Fernanda spoke to Fantastico about why she chose to make such a drastic move and delete her daughter’s social media:

‘It’s hard enough for you to find out who you are at 14 years old. When there are two million you’ve never seen in your life thinking they know you, it’s even more dangerous. It’s easier to lose yourself.’

Advert

It became clear to Fernanda that she needed to delete the accounts, ‘when I logged in, I’d see 30 identical selfies and little dances that anyone can do.’

A major factor in Fernanda’s decision to delete that pages was that she did no want Valentina ‘to grow up believing she’s this character. I don’t want her advertising flammable polyester clothing made in China. I don’t want my brilliant daughter doing her daily dances like a trained baboon. It’s a sad generation for which this counts as fame.’


Valentina also spoke to Fantastico about her mother’s decision and says she did not take it well at first. ‘I obviously wasn’t very happy,’ Valentina said. I got quite angry.’

Advert

At this stage Valentina is not sure when she will get back on social media, but right now she’s content being off of it:

‘I’ll choose. At the moment, I don’t want to. It’s going to be something that’s only going to get in my way and it will only make it worse.’

Most Read StoriesMost Read

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made
Featured

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made

81-Year-Old Forced From His Cabin After Living In Woods For 30 Years
News

81-Year-Old Forced From His Cabin After Living In Woods For 30 Years

Olympic Athlete Forced To Seek Asylum As She Faced ‘Punishment’ Or Worse Upon Return Home
News

Olympic Athlete Forced To Seek Asylum As She Faced ‘Punishment’ Or Worse Upon Return Home

Piers Morgan Forced Into Rare Apology After Being Owned By Medallist Keely Hodgkinson
Sport

Piers Morgan Forced Into Rare Apology After Being Owned By Medallist Keely Hodgkinson

Topics: News, Brazil, Influencer, Instagram, Social Media, TikTok

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

 