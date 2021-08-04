Mum Deletes Influencer Daughter’s Social Media Accounts With 1.7 Million Followers

@ferochakanner/Instagram

The mother of a social media influencer is teaching her daughter a lesson by deleting the 14-year-old’s social media accounts.

Fernanda Rocha Kanner is the mother of Valentina, known as Nina Rios, a 14-year-old influencer from Brazil who had amassed 1.7 million followers on her social media accounts. In a bid to teach her daughter a lesson about life values, Fernanda deleted Nina Rios’ Instagram and TikTok in a move the mother calls ‘radical, yes’ but ‘necessary, too’.

According to Fernanda, social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are ‘unhealthy’ and she did not want her daughter going through life believing that who she was on social media, was who she was in the real world. ‘I don’t think it’s healthy even for an adult and much less for a teenager to base her self-discovery on online feedback’, said Fernanda.



Fernanda spoke to Fantastico about why she chose to make such a drastic move and delete her daughter’s social media:

‘It’s hard enough for you to find out who you are at 14 years old. When there are two million you’ve never seen in your life thinking they know you, it’s even more dangerous. It’s easier to lose yourself.’

It became clear to Fernanda that she needed to delete the accounts, ‘when I logged in, I’d see 30 identical selfies and little dances that anyone can do.’

A major factor in Fernanda’s decision to delete that pages was that she did no want Valentina ‘to grow up believing she’s this character. I don’t want her advertising flammable polyester clothing made in China. I don’t want my brilliant daughter doing her daily dances like a trained baboon. It’s a sad generation for which this counts as fame.’



Valentina also spoke to Fantastico about her mother’s decision and says she did not take it well at first. ‘I obviously wasn’t very happy,’ Valentina said. I got quite angry.’

At this stage Valentina is not sure when she will get back on social media, but right now she’s content being off of it: