Mum Dies 20 Months After Arson Attack That Killed Her Four Children

A mum who has spent the last 20 months trying to recover from the fire that killed all of her children has died.

Michelle Pearson’s four children died in the horrific blaze at their home in December 2017, and while she escaped the fire, Michelle was left with devastating injuries.

She made some progress in the months following on from the horrific incident, however Michelle’s health took a turn for worst in June and has now died.

Sadly last night, After a hard 20 months of fighting. Our beautiful Michelle gained her wings and went to join her babies. ♥️ Posted by Sandra Lever on Monday, August 26, 2019

Her mother Sandra Lever revealed the heartbreaking news, writing:

Sadly last night, after a hard 20 months of fighting, our beautiful Michelle gained her wings and went to join her babies.

While the cause of death is yet to be confirmed, Michelle’s sister, Sarah, said she remained at the mercy of another infection which could kill her.

Appearing on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle show, she said:

They said if she gets another infection it could finish her. She’s not strong enough to pull through.

Sandra previously told how Michelle had to be repeatedly told that all her children had died as she kept forgetting. The grandmother says it took six weeks for her daughter to process what had actually happened.

Michelle’s house was set alight when petrol bombs were thrown into their home in Walkden, Greater Manchester.

The blaze killed Demi, 15, Brandon, eight, and younger sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, as they slept in their home.

Michelle suffered 75 per cent burns across her body and was so burned she could not attend her children’s funeral. However, she paid tribute to them from her hospital bed when they were buried in September 2018.

In a video, which was aired on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Michelle said:

First of all, I’d like to thank all the firefighters for what they have done. Second, I would like to thank the community for all their generous donations. And last, I would like to thank everybody for coming tonight.

Zak Bolland was found guilty of murdering the four children and the attempted murder of others inside the house.

David Worrall was found guilty of the murder of the four children and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the three people who survived the blaze. He was cleared of attempting to murder them.

Courtney Brierly, Bolland’s partner, was found not guilty of the murders, but found guilty of four counts of manslaughter. She was cleared of the attempted murder of the survivors.

Rest in peace, Michelle.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.