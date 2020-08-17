Mum Discovers Stolen Pictures Of Her Baby Daughter On Paedophile Website

The usernames go from A-Z and each letter has thousands of users with paedophile usernames like ‘baby abuser’. I’ve never seen anything like it. I didn’t want to look too deep because I didn’t want to scar myself.

Obviously mine’s bad with the comments but my baby’s fully dressed. These kids are getting abused and getting pictures taken of them by their own parents. I just feel so sick and I feel sad for those babies.

As sickening as the comments were on Callia’s, they were mild. The other stuff that’s on there is even worse.

I nearly threw up, I was literally retching like I was going to be sick. I’ve not been sleeping properly since I found out.