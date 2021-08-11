‘Mum’ Facing Eviction With Three Kids Raises $200k, But She Is Actually Just The Babysitter

CNN

A Las Vegas ‘mum’ who claimed she was facing eviction with her three children, received over $200,000 from donors, but she is actually just their babysitter.

Dasha Kelly originally spoke to CNN about her potential eviction, before later admitting that she was not in fact the mother of the three children she spoke of in her story.

Advert 10

The 32-year-old confessed that she isn’t the biological mother of the three girls, aged five, six and eight, but was babysitting them for her boyfriend.

Kelly, under the pretence of being a mother-of-three, told CNN how she wanted to ‘tell everybody thank you so much’, after hearing how much money had been raised to save her ‘family’ from an alleged eviction – with all 3 kids referring to her as their mother throughout the segment.

The ‘family’ were originally featured in a CNN story about the federal eviction moratorium that ended this past weekend, which aired on Monday, August 9.

Advert 10

The 32-year-old had told CNN that last year she lost her job as a card dealer in a casino, due to the pandemic causing casinos to close.

It is reported that Kelly subsequently started a GoFundMe on the Monday night, seeking $1,900 to raise money to cover the back rent she claimed she owed.

In just 24 hours, generous donations from over 2,700 strangers resulted in the campaign raising more than $170,000.

Advert 10

While Kelly spends a ‘significant’ amount of time caring for the children, the three young girl’s biological mother soon identified herself, CNN reported in an update.

Kelly’s reason for describing herself as their mother was that she considers herself a maternal figure to them. However, Shadia Halo, named as the mother on all three of the children’s birth certificates, was ‘understandably upset’ by Kelly’s false claim.

Kelly even appeared on CNN for a second time with Missouri Rep. Congressman Cori Bush.

Advert 10

Bush told Kelly she loved her and ‘will not stop working to make sure you and every person in our country has what they need to thrive’.

Kelly told Bush:

I’m just so fortunate right now, this is beyond me. When I put that up, I never thought that anybody would have reached out, especially CNN, and to hear that a congressperson — my story reached you — this is just amazing.

Advert 10

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser has gained more than $212,000. Kelly has since clarified on the page that she is a ‘mother figure’, rather than the biological mother to the children.

A GoFundMe rep told CNN that no funds have been withdrawn and they will stay on hold until they can verify Kelly’s information.