Mum Horrified To Discover Child Sex Doll With Daughter’s Image

I read the message from my friend and saw the image, and I instantly started to cry uncontrollably. I was completely overwhelmed with a mix of emotions that I’ve never felt before. The image of the doll looked very similar to a photo I’ve taken of my daughter.

This image had the same socks as my daughter and the same pose as my daughter on our sofa at home. She had that same sweatshirt and facial features as that image, even the same stuffed animal! I couldn’t image that some sicko would use my daughter’s photo to create something so ugly and evil to be used for abuse by paedophiles.