Mum Horrified To Discover Child Sex Doll With Daughter’s Image
A mum was horrified to discover a child sex doll that resembled her eight-year-old daughter for sale on Amazon.
The doll was being sold for a whopping $559 and boasted the same hairstyle, clothes and even stuffed toy of her daughter.
The woman, who simply wants to be identified as Terri, knew right away the doll possessed similarities to her young daughter after a friend shared the advert for the doll with her on Facebook on August 12.
You can watch the news report about the disturbing discovery here:
Speaking to Child Rescue Coalition, Terri said:
I read the message from my friend and saw the image, and I instantly started to cry uncontrollably. I was completely overwhelmed with a mix of emotions that I’ve never felt before. The image of the doll looked very similar to a photo I’ve taken of my daughter.
This image had the same socks as my daughter and the same pose as my daughter on our sofa at home. She had that same sweatshirt and facial features as that image, even the same stuffed animal! I couldn’t image that some sicko would use my daughter’s photo to create something so ugly and evil to be used for abuse by paedophiles.
Terri also said how shocked she was that Amazon were selling dolls like these – apparently this particular doll that looked like her daughter had been listed on the popular e-commerce site since November 2019. One product review posted in May read, ‘Good item during these times.’
Upon discovering the doll, Terri got in touch with Amazon straight away, which later removed the product from its website.
As per NBC 6, an Amazon spokesperson said, ‘All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. This product has been removed.’
However, Terri discovered the doll on other websites completely naked, and found some even give demonstrations on how to use the doll.
Terri is now working with Child Rescue Coalition to have child sex dolls banned in all US states. Currently they’re only illegal in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
She said:
I have contacted my state representative, my governor, anyone that would help me make a new federal law to protect all children in the United States from these paedophiles. I know in my heart that I need to get the Creeper Act passed, so this nightmare will never happen to another family or a child.
I want a new federal law to charge these buyers as sex offenders. I want the people that create these dolls banned from selling them in the United States, and charged and fined.
Child Rescue Coalition has since created a petition in a bid to get this movement going. In just five days, it has generated more than 97,000 signatures.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
