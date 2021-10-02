Mum-Of-Four TikToker itskatieeebee Has Died Aged 27

itskatieeebee/Instagram

Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee on TikTok, has died at the age of 27.

The cause of the mother of four’s death has not yet been disclosed, but her family took to Facebook to share news of her passing.

Advert 10

Ballman’s aunt, Saundra Mae-Lynn wrote in the post: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away’.

Ballman, who was born in Ohio, had more than 76,600 followers on Tiktok and more than 1.5 million likes. Her content featured videos of herself with her husband and children, sharing funny videos about being a mum.

In the post, Mae-Lynn continued by remembering how ‘fun and funny’ Ballman was, calling her a ‘loving mother’. ‘I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while,’ she said.

Advert 10

She clarified that she did not know anything yet about the cause of Ballman’s death, but that more information could be found by contacting Brenda Herbers. Mae-Lynn concluded: ‘Bless her and her family.’

Fans of the TikToker have taken to her latest video to leave comments. Posted on September 29, featured Ballman dancing in her car, with the caption ‘Literally in school pick up line’, one commented: ‘Oh my heart, Katie you were such a light in MY life. Always pushing me to never stop shining. You will be so missed.’

Another said:

It’s not fair. So much love and light taken from this world way too soon. My heart is broken. For every one that knew you. I love you, twin.

Advert 10

A third wrote: ‘At this point IT DOES NOT MATTER how this PRECIOUS soul lost her life, SO RESPECT HER/ FAMILY and just celebrate her light she kept there.’

Mae-Lynn also posted a series of photographs on Facebook, as a ‘tribute to Katelyn Olivia Marie Ballman-Wurtz’, sharing that she had even helped pick out ‘Olivia’ as one of her middle names.

Ballman’s mother-in-law, Kim Wiliams-Wurtz, called the mum-of-four ‘precious, beautiful, loving, compassionate, kind, happy, joyful and so much more’.

Advert 10

She commented how ‘God blessed’ her family with the ‘lil spit fire’.

Williams-Wurtz concluded by thanking fans for ‘all the love and support’ that they had given the entire family and shared a link to a site where followers could make contributions to Ballman’s husband and children, and also share memories of her.