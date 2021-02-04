Mum Of Teenager Who Harassed Chris Whitty In Street Has Confiscated His PlayStation
A teenager who accused Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty of lying about coronavirus has had his PlayStation confiscated by his mother.
Whitty is often on television delivering updates on the coronavirus situation, and one teenager took it upon himself to question and harass Whitty about the pandemic in a TikTok. The result was an outcry from politicians, who highlighted the CMO’s important work.
In the original footage, the teenager approached Whitty in Strutton Ground, Westminster, and filmed himself saying, ‘Oi, big man. What you saying? You’re a liar. You’re a liar. Man dem, he’s a liar. You lie about the Covid-19 cases, man. Come on man, stop lying to the TV, man.’
The teenager’s mother has now taken action against her son after the TikTok became viral.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the boy’s mother claimed:
That is not how I have brought him up and not the behaviour that I expect from him. The video really upset me and has left me feeling very stressed and anxious. I have not slept properly since I saw it because I was so upset at how he spoke.
I have taken away his PlayStation, which is the thing he loves the most. I have not grounded him because he is already suffering enough from the lockdown and does not go out as much as he used to.
It is unclear how the teenager has reacted to losing his PlayStation, but his mother has stressed that the behaviour was out of character. Furthermore, the teenager has been said to be a keen follower of politics and his mother explained that the fact that he recognised the Chief Medical Officer was evidence of this.
His mother stated:
A lot of teenagers wouldn’t know who Chris Whitty is, but my son watches the news regularly and is really up to date on the coronavirus situation. He’s actually quite an intelligent boy.
The 15-year-old’s mother claimed that her child was trying to make a point about the stress that lockdown is causing teenagers. However, many didn’t see this perspective in the original video, which saw Whitty ignoring the abuse and claims that he is a liar. Whitty later brushed off the incident saying ‘it comes with the job.’
Despite Whitty being unmoved, the 47-year-old mother said she is making her child record a video that apologises to the Chief Medical Officer.
