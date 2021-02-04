Mum Of Teenager Who Harassed Chris Whitty In Street Has Confiscated His PlayStation

That is not how I have brought him up and not the behaviour that I expect from him. The video really upset me and has left me feeling very stressed and anxious. I have not slept properly since I saw it because I was so upset at how he spoke.

I have taken away his PlayStation, which is the thing he loves the most. I have not grounded him because he is already suffering enough from the lockdown and does not go out as much as he used to.