Mum Reunited With Missing Teen Daughter After She Was Seen On Pornhub

A teenage girl who had been missing for nearly a year was found after sexually explicit photos and videos of her were seen on Pornhub.

A man from Florida named Christopher Johnson has been arrested in connection with nearly 60 pornographic videos of the 15-year-old girl, which had been posted online in the months after she went missing.

In September, the teen’s mother told detectives several videos of her missing daughter performing sex acts on two men had been posted on sites such as Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub, and Snapchat, among others.

Writing in the police report, Detective Adam Granit said the teen ‘is either fully nude (or) topless in all videos and performs oral sex and sexual intercourse in at least two of the videos,’ according to ABC News.

Authorities recognised a bald man in the online videos to be the same person the teen had been spotted with earlier this year, when a 7-Eleven clerk recognised her and called the police. Before authorities arrived, however, she got into a car with the man and drove away.

Investigators linked the car in the CCTV footage to 30-year-old Johnson, and conducted surveillance at the man’s apartment in Davie, around 30 miles north of Miami.

On Tuesday, October 22, police pulled him over after he and the teen got into a black car.

According to a police report cited by Fox News, the teen told detectives many of the porn videos were made at Johnson’s apartment. She also stated Johnson had got her pregnant and took her to a clinic to have an abortion.

The 30-year-old denied having sex with the 15-year-old, however a search of his apartment turned up information from an abortion clinic, ABC News reports. No other details about the victim have been provided; it is unclear why she left home last year or where she is now.

Johnson is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16, and is being held on a $75,000 bond. No information has been released about the other man allegedly seen in the online videos.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

If want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000. If you are a child seeking advice and support call Childline for free on 0800 1111.