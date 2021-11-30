Mum Says Her Missing Daughter Is ‘Just As Important As Gabby Petito’ As She Pleads For Help

Lateche Norris/Facebook

Cheryl Walker, a mother from Indiana, hasn’t heard from her daughter since November 5.

Walker’s daughter Lateche Norris frantically called her mother from a stranger’s phone in San Diego as she tried to find her boyfriend.

Since then, Walker has been desperately searching for her daughter and has launched a social media campaign to try to locate her.

Cheryl Walker/Facebook

Norris is said to have left for San Diego on November 1 with her boyfriend Joseph Smith.

The pair are both aspiring tattoo artists and were allegedly fighting before Norris disappeared. When Norris called her mum, she reportedly asked her to send Smith’s number and said she would call right back. Walker has not heard from her daughter since.

A missing poster for Norris read:

Last seen November 4, 2021 at a 7-11 store located at 222 Park Blvd San Diego, CA. She was wearing black leggings, and black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes with some white and was carrying a black and white checkered backpack. She made contact with her mother via a strangers phone on November 5, 2021. Family are concerned for her safety after a fight with her boyfriend, who can no longer be reached.

Walker believes the police are not doing enough to find her daughter.

Cheryl Walker/Facebook

In a Facebook post, the mum wrote:

My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito. As if what happened to that sweet girl wasn’t heartbreaking enough.

Petito made headlines when she vanished while on a road trip with her partner Brian Laundrie in August. Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, with Laundrie named a person of interest in the case. However, the following month, Laundrie’s remains were found in October in Florida after he took his own life.

Walker also took to social media to respond to claims from users that her daughter was a drug addict.

She said:

My daughter followed a troubled man out here that she loves, her spirit is a force to be reckoned with. I don’t care what anybody says, my daughter agreeing to rough it for a few days upon arriving here, does not mean she planned on being homeless. I know her, I’m not blind, and I’m not naïve. My daughter isn’t an addict, she isn’t a recovering addict.