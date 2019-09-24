Mum Says Thomas Cook Collapse Means She’ll Run Out Of Food For Her Disabled Daughter

aubrees_journey/Instagram

A mum stranded abroad after the Thomas Cook collapse says she must be flown home urgently, or she’ll soon run out of food for her tube-fed disabled daughter.

The British travel group announced yesterday morning (September 23) they were officially ceasing trading, putting its 21,000 employees across 16 countries out of their jobs.

The company’s collapse means thousands of holidaymakers are left without planned transport home – including two-year-old Aubree Warner.

Aubree has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is visually impaired and needs to be tube-fed milk through her stomach.

The toddler needs the milk for hydration and nutrition – currently her parents are stretching out their supplies by giving Aubree dioralyte between feeds.

They’re hoping to fly home following the travel group’s shock announcement, however they’ve yet to hear anything.

As reported by the Mirror Online, Aubree’s mum Demine said:

We still haven’t heard anything. I’m worried about my daughter as she is on medical milk and cannot eat the food here. So I’m hoping we will able to come home on Wednesday because she will run out of food. We are waiting to hear about our flights.

Following England’s hottest summer on record in 2018 and Brexit uncertainty, Thomas Cook saw a slump in bookings which helped aid its collapse.

The loss of the firm, which has been providing holidays for 178 years, puts approximately one million people who have future bookings with Thomas Cook in uncertain territory.

Lucy Connolly

Demine, 25, and her partner Lance Coericius, 30, flew out to Almeria, Spain, just over a week ago for their first family holiday.

They headed out on September 18 and are due to return tomorrow (September 25).

Demine added:

We spoke to the Dutch rep this morning and she said to wait until the morning and see if there is any news about our flights. Otherwise we will have to either take her to the hospital or phone a doctor to get her some medical milk. Luckily, I brought enough medication for two weeks. I’m glad I did because I didn’t know anything about this before we left.

The mum-of-one added:

I’m not sure how easy it is to get over here, back home we just get it delivered. We have been told that we should be able to get an alternative for it. It just won’t be the same as she has back home but anything is better than nothing and her having food is the main thing.

The 150,000 British holidaymakers currently abroad on a Thomas Cook holiday are in a more favourable position, with the government assuring them they will be brought back under an exercise called ‘Operation Matterhorn’.

This will see 40 aircraft on standby to operate hundreds of flights, with almost all of the passengers likely to be flown home on the day they were expecting to return.

Pixabay

Although the majority of passengers will get a full refund for their holiday – due to ATOL protection – this process could take months.

In the face of terrible news, dedicated Thomas Cook staff have still been opening stores to help people panicking over the firm’s closure.

In a powerless situation, UNILAD sends their best wishes to those affected by the travel group’s collapse.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]