Mum Says Thomas Cook Collapse Means She’ll Run Out Of Food For Her Disabled Daughter

A mum stranded abroad after the Thomas Cook collapse says she must be flown home urgently, or she’ll soon run out of food for her tube-fed disabled daughter.
The British travel group announced yesterday morning (September 23) they were officially ceasing trading, putting its 21,000 employees across 16 countries out of their jobs.
The company’s collapse means thousands of holidaymakers are left without planned transport home – including two-year-old Aubree Warner.
Just to update everyone asking.. as it’s easier to just post here. We’re okay and we will be okay, we will get home one way or another. We have all the relevant insurance and we are also ATOL protected. There isn’t much we can do at this present moment so stressing isn’t going to help. I’m not stressing as I know we have a few options. That’s even if the company does go bust. At the moment we’re just hoping it doesn’t. My mum has spoken to the nurses back home and they have said to use dioralyte between feeds to make her milk last longer. Find out where the nearest children’s hospital is and take her there to get the Spanish equivalent of milk for Aubree. They said it won’t be the same but anything is better than nothing and if all that fails to just give her full fat cows milk through her tube. They advised not giving her food in case her tube blocks. Which would be a nightmare so I understand but the chances are slim if the tune is well flushed and we also have a spare with us. She has 675 calories a day so anything that will roughly add up to that and she will be fine. She definitely won’t starve so I’m not worried about that. I have two/three days extra of feed that I packed so unless they don’t get us home for a long time 😂 she will be fine. I knew nothing about any of this before we come which is a little annoying, but I’m just glad I thought to bring extra for “just in case” Ive also tried to phone Nutricia this morning but they’re not open until tomorrow morning so by then we will know more about what’s happening too. The nurses have said that they will need quite a lot of notice to get food to us 🤷🏼♀️ I will also need to ask how we get priority for a flight home. I’m assuming we will be and I shouldn’t need to fight too hard for that but we have to fight for everything so I’ll keep myself prepared for that. Thank you to everyone that has checked in on us and offered to help from their end. We are all fine and surprisingly, still pretty relaxed about the whole situation. ❤️❤️
Aubree has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is visually impaired and needs to be tube-fed milk through her stomach.
The toddler needs the milk for hydration and nutrition – currently her parents are stretching out their supplies by giving Aubree dioralyte between feeds.
They’re hoping to fly home following the travel group’s shock announcement, however they’ve yet to hear anything.
Sunshine girl!🏝 Another little tip post. I’m so glad we packed the @fireflybyleckey GoTo seat, and the floor sitter too. She is happy enough sitting on a sun lounger but this chair gives her a different angle to see from, which she loves. She often moans when she’s laying down, because she wants to sit up and see what’s going on. I was worried about bringing the floor sitter bit as I didn’t want them to chuck it around with the luggage and it get broken. As it is her wheelchair was already put with the luggage and thrown around. The laterals were all bent when we got it back. It was supposed to to be waiting for us when we got off the plane. We saw it being chucked off the plane with the rest of the suitcases and being taken to come off of the spinning thing. Luckily we got one of the Spanish guys attention and said we needed it, and luckily he understood too 🙈 he took Lance across the car park to where they had parked the truck with all of the cases to get her chair off. Anyway, so now it turns out I have two tips haha! The GoTo floor sitter fit snuggley into our big case so I knew it would be okay and safe in there, so if anyone is wanting to take there’s and it fits in their case, I would defo recommend putting it in there. Because there will be nothing worse than getting on holiday and having a broken seat. As for adaptive wheelchairs/buggy’s. I’ve learnt not to collapse them. Because then they definitely think they’re buggy’s and put them with the rest. So on the way home I won’t be collapsing it and I will be making sure they all know it’s a wheelchair and it’s to be waiting for us at the other end. I’m not moaning, I guess it was just a honest mistake and everyone has been so helpful. Just pointing out for people who are travelling soon or plan to in the future. ✈️ #sentraveltips
As reported by the Mirror Online, Aubree’s mum Demine said:
We still haven’t heard anything. I’m worried about my daughter as she is on medical milk and cannot eat the food here.
So I’m hoping we will able to come home on Wednesday because she will run out of food. We are waiting to hear about our flights.
Following England’s hottest summer on record in 2018 and Brexit uncertainty, Thomas Cook saw a slump in bookings which helped aid its collapse.
The loss of the firm, which has been providing holidays for 178 years, puts approximately one million people who have future bookings with Thomas Cook in uncertain territory.
Demine, 25, and her partner Lance Coericius, 30, flew out to Almeria, Spain, just over a week ago for their first family holiday.
They headed out on September 18 and are due to return tomorrow (September 25).
Demine added:
We spoke to the Dutch rep this morning and she said to wait until the morning and see if there is any news about our flights.
Otherwise we will have to either take her to the hospital or phone a doctor to get her some medical milk.
Luckily, I brought enough medication for two weeks. I’m glad I did because I didn’t know anything about this before we left.
Just another aeroplane post from us today. I still can’t believe how well she done on the plane. Well, the whole journey actually, it was a really long day. But the plane is what I was worrying about the most. I think she actually enjoying the sounds and the especially sensation of taking off! Look at her… also, they let her sit in her GoTo!!!. . After stressing me out about her having to sit in a harness, they didn’t have one that fit, que me 💁🏼♀️ I have this really supportive @fireflybyleckey seat with us otherwise 😏😏 . There she is having her breakfast at 30,000 ft, have you ever seen anything soooooo impressive!? . I also cannot fault the staff at @gatwickairport going through security and the help they gave us with special assistance. Also all of the staff aboard our @thomascookairlinesuk flight. Everyone was so helpful and nothing was too much trouble. I didn’t even need to ask for anything as everyone was on top of everything and telling us what to do before we needed to stress ❤️ also made easier by Aubree being the perfect little travel girl!! . P.s still can’t believe we made it here! & as well as we did too! ✈️🤗
The mum-of-one added:
I’m not sure how easy it is to get over here, back home we just get it delivered. We have been told that we should be able to get an alternative for it. It just won’t be the same as she has back home but anything is better than nothing and her having food is the main thing.
The 150,000 British holidaymakers currently abroad on a Thomas Cook holiday are in a more favourable position, with the government assuring them they will be brought back under an exercise called ‘Operation Matterhorn’.
This will see 40 aircraft on standby to operate hundreds of flights, with almost all of the passengers likely to be flown home on the day they were expecting to return.
Although the majority of passengers will get a full refund for their holiday – due to ATOL protection – this process could take months.
In the face of terrible news, dedicated Thomas Cook staff have still been opening stores to help people panicking over the firm’s closure.
In a powerless situation, UNILAD sends their best wishes to those affected by the travel group’s collapse.
After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BCTJ-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He’s now left his Scottish homelands and took up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.