Mum Shares Video Of ‘Possessed’ Daughter After Drink ‘Spiked’ In Club

YourSouthend/Facebook

A mum has shared a harrowing video of her daughter looking ‘possessed’ after allegedly having her drink spiked in an effort to show the realities of the situation.

Millie Taplin was at the Moo Moo nightclub in Southend, Essex on her first night out after turning 18 when a man she had been talking to offered her a drink, reportedly saying ‘try this’, according to her mother.

The 18-year-old accepted the drink and took a couple of sips, but ‘didn’t like it because it was really strong’. Within a matter of minutes, Millie began to feel sick and said she had been ‘spiked’.

YourSouthend/Facebook

Speaking to The Mirror, Millie’s mum Claire explained: ‘She knew she wasn’t feeling drunk, she knew it wasn’t right. She was sick and she couldn’t see, she couldn’t walk.’

Millie told local news website Your Southend she ‘couldn’t see properly’ and ‘couldn’t feel her hands’, adding: ‘I knew that I wasn’t right, I was trying to speak and was stuttering and mumbling.’

The teenager’s friends contacted her older sister, who drove her to A&E in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 31. Her mum arrived at 1:30am, with the footage shared online showing the sight that met her.

See it below. Warning: Contains Distressing Content:

The footage showed Millie unable to speak or walk and with her hands bent like ‘claws’. The mother described the scene as ‘absolutely horrendous’, saying Millie looked ‘possessed’.

She continued: ‘I was looking at her and thought, ‘what the hell have they given her’, because I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. She was completely frozen, her hands were like claws.’

Doctors believe Millie had been spiked with two different drugs – ‘one to paralyse and one to knock her out’.

Claire commented: ‘The thing that destroyed me was she knew everything that was going on but she was frozen. When I made contact with her I could see that she was there, she was trying to [make] eye contact with me but she couldn’t speak.’

YourSouthend/Facebook

The mother noted the video of her daughter is ‘disturbing’, but pointed out that if it ‘saves one girl, just one, then it’s worth sharing.’

Millie remained in the ‘possessed’-like state for about three to four hours, her mum said, before she was discharged from hospital later the same morning. The teenager is said to have remained ‘completely out of it’ for the rest of the day, but has since recovered.

The incident has been reported to Essex Police as well as Moo Moo nightclub, which has offered extra protection for Millie should she decide to return.