Mum Who Fled London For Syria To Join ISIS Wants To Return With Three Kids

BBC

A mum with three children is hoping to return to London, after having previously fled to Syria to join ISIS.

Nicole Jack used to live in Shepherd’s Bush in west London, before she took her daughters to Syria in October 2015.

The 34-year-old is now being detained with her seven-, nine- and 12-year-old, in Syria’s Roj refugee camp, as she pleads with UK officials to be allowed to return.

Alamy

According to Jack, she and her daughters were forced to leave their London home by her husband, Hussein Ali, Metro reports.

The former Pizza Hut employee said that Ali made her join ISIS on the threat of tearing their family apart.

In an interview with the BBC, Jack noted how even if she explained why she left, that she didn’t think ‘everyone would understand’.

BBC

In trying to explain and make others understand her family’s departure to Syria, Jack’s first reason was about her family remaining together.

She explained:

Secondly, what may have happened, we’ve never been witness to it, my children and I, honestly, you know, I haven’t seen a beheading in my life. They should at least consider and try to understand why or what was the situation without having just a closed mind like, okay, stay out there and rot.

Jack and her family are located at the same camp as Shamima Begum. Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria, also in 2015. She was only 15 years old when she left and in her first-ever live broadcast interview asked people to forgive her actions, saying that she thought she ‘was doing the right thing’.

However, Begum has not been allowed back into the UK, with a terrorist expert even warning against her ever being able to return.

Jack and her daughters are among around 16 women and around 35 to 60 British children who are currently detained in Syrian camps. Save The Children run the makeshift school that Jack’s children attend.

Much like Begum, in her direct plea to Boris Johnson live on television, Jack has called on the government to not ‘sweep the issue under the carpet’, requesting a dialogue is ‘open[ed] up’ for her and her family’s safe return.

‘I really never understood why people would say someone who went to Syria was a security risk because they actually left the country. They did not cause harm to a country by being inside of it,’ she explained.

Jack remarried after her first husband, Ali, died when fighting for ISIS a year after the family left London for Syria. However, her new husband, Adil de Montrichard, was killed in an airstrike along with her son Isaaq, who had been 10 years old. de Montrichard had also been a foreign recruit of the IS.

Jack’s 12-year-old daughter told the BBC how she ‘misses her grannies and aunties’ and wants to come back to ‘go to school and make friends’.

Charleen Jack Henry is the three girls’ grandmother. She is based in London and works as a nurse, and desperately wants her grandchildren to return, due to seeing the detainment as ‘unfair’ and not wanting them ‘languishing in this place’.

In relation to Jack, Henry feels that she should be allowed to come back to the UK in order to ‘face the consequences’ of her actions.