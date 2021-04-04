Mum Who Told Her Daughter She’d Been Shot As April Fools Joke Arrested
This April Fools’ joke went very wrong after a mum ended up being arrested for pretending to have been shot.
Kansas-based Arnthia Willis, 58, called her daughter on Thursday, April 1, claiming to have a been shot and hung up.
In a blind panic, Willis’ daughter called 911 to get help to her mother leading to 15 to 20 officers arriving at the scene where they cordoned off the area.
When no one responded to their arrival, armed police kicked down the door to Willis’ home but the 58-year-old was at work.
Willis was later arrested on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, Wichita police said.
Recalling the traumatic event, Willis’ daughter told KAKE.com, ‘I got a call from my mom and she was like ‘he shot me, he shot me’. I was doing, like, 100 on the highway.’
‘I’m still shook. They take it seriously and this is on you mom,’ she added.
According to The Wichita Eagle, Lt. Ronald Hunt said at the scene on Thursday:
Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene. Through further investigation, we learned that this was an April Fools’ joke played on the daughter by the mother.
Hunt added that while April Fools’ can be fun, when things spiral like this situation did, ‘it’s not funny any more’.
He continued, ‘This is a situation that is very dangerous. […] Yes it could be a situation where it could be a (swatting call) but that is going to be up to maybe the district attorney.’
Swatting calls are when someone calls 911 and lies about an emergency to create an emergency response to a specific location, The Wichita Eagle writes.
As of Friday, April 2, Willis was being held without bond.
