Mum Wrestles Toddler From Jaws Of Crocodile By Sticking Fingers Up Its Nose

We only realised [Gideon had been snatched] when the crocodile was already dragging the baby into the river.

I immediately rushed to the scene. My son had been shielding himself from the sun with an umbrella, so upon arrival at the scene, I noticed the umbrella floating in the river and went straight there to locate him and the crocodile.

Upon finding the crocodile, I pressed its nose hard — a tip I learnt from the elders long back, that if you suffocate a crocodile from its nose, it loses its strength and that is exactly what I did.