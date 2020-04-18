Mum Wrestles Toddler From Jaws Of Crocodile By Sticking Fingers Up Its Nose
A heroic mum managed to save her toddler from the jaws of a crocodile by sticking her fingers up its nose.
Maurina Musisinyana, 30, took her two young sons along with her when she and her sister-in-law went fishing recently in the Runde River, near the Gonarezhou National Park in eastern Zimbabwe.
The mother left her children playing under the shade of an umbrella on the bank of the river and was stood nearby when Maurina’s sister-in-law began screaming.
Maurina dropped her fishing gear and sprinted back to where she’d left her children to find the umbrella floating in the water and her three-year-old son, Gideon, being dragged towards the water’s edge in the jaws of a huge crocodile.
Maurina wasted no time in trying to save her son and managed to recall a lesson learned from her elders: that if you press hard on a crocodile’s nose it can start to suffocate and loses its strength.
Recalling the harrowing incident to ZBC News, as per The Herald, Maurina said:
We only realised [Gideon had been snatched] when the crocodile was already dragging the baby into the river.
I immediately rushed to the scene. My son had been shielding himself from the sun with an umbrella, so upon arrival at the scene, I noticed the umbrella floating in the river and went straight there to locate him and the crocodile.
Upon finding the crocodile, I pressed its nose hard — a tip I learnt from the elders long back, that if you suffocate a crocodile from its nose, it loses its strength and that is exactly what I did.
The heroic mum jammed her fingers into the reptile’s nose and used her other hand to free her son’s head from its mouth. The croc released Gideon but proceeded to bite Maurina’s hand before swinging away towards the water.
Gideon suffered injuries to his face which were making it hard for him to breathe, so following the incident he and his mother were rushed to hospital.
The three-year-old has since been treated and is said to be responding well to medication.
Maurina added:
Even to this day, I still do not believe that I rescued my son.
ZBC News reports a number of people have been killed in the east and south of Chiredzi while fishing or trying to cross the Runde River.
Hopefully Gideon and Maurina will both make a full and fast recovery from the horrific incident.
CreditsThe Herald
The Herald