Mumbai Doctor Makes Emotional Plea To Take Covid Seriously As India Experiences Deadly Second Wave

Desi Medicos/YouTube

A doctor from Mumbai has made an emotional plea to people to take COVID-19 seriously, as India experiences a deadly second wave of the virus.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr Trupti Giladi has shared a five minute video expressing how ‘helpless’ she and other healthcare workers have felt while fighting against coronavirus on a daily basis.

Advert 10

Speaking through tears, Dr Giladi spoke of some of the upsetting things she’s seen during the ongoing crisis, with hospitals unable to accommodate the sheer number of coronavirus patients due to shortages of beds and medical oxygen.

Dr Giladi said: ‘We have to literally manage patients at home with oxygen, and this is not something we’re enjoying.’

Addressing those who’ve already had the virus, Dr Giladi warned, ‘Don’t think you are a superhero’, adding: ‘We have a 35-year-old who’s on a ventilator. And we are not able to help people now. So we really don’t want any of you to be in that situation.’

Advert 10

She continued:

COVID is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you have to wear your mask. It doesn’t matter why you are going out… but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered.

Dr Giladi went on to encourage people not to panic, while emphasising that hospital beds should be kept for those who really need them, stating:

If you get unwell, if you feel unwell, don’t panic and try to get admitted. There is no space at any hospital and the few beds we have we need for critically ill patients. First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor, and let us decide.

Advert 10

Desi Medicos/YouTube

She also urged all those watching to ensure they get vaccinated and to not listen to rumours around vaccinations, stressing:

If you haven’t taken it yet, for whatever reason, please do so! There is a definite improvement… people who get two doses, their infection is not as severe… hospitalisation is not being required in most cases. So, the vaccine is definitely helping.

On February 10, at the beginning of the second wave, 11,000 cases were confirmed in India, with the daily average sitting at around 22,000 over the course of the next 50 days. However, in the following 10 days, a sharp rise was noted, with the daily average soaring to 89,800, BBC News reports.

Advert 10