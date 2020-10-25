'Murder Hornets' Sucked Out Of Nest And Destroyed By Pros In Hazmat Suits PA Images

In footage that looks like a scene straight from a horror movie, killer hornets have been destroyed by a team of wildlife experts wearing hazmat suits.

2020 continues to deliver the absolute worst things our way, as these men and women in sci-fi-looking suits waded in to wipe out a collection of critters in Washington state, USA.

A small group of entomologists and scientists gathered in Blaine early yesterday morning (24 October) as part of Washington’s State Department of Agriculture’s Pest Program (WSDA) there to tend to a recently located nest.

PA Images

The plan: catch the Asian giant hornet (affectionately dubbed murder hornets) off-guard, just before sunrise, trap them, and literally suck the insects out of their homes, TMZ reports.

Nesting in a tree within a residential area, the bug removal was planned out to perfection, after hazmat-wearing heroes reportedly flooded the tree with paralysing foam, wrapped the trunk in plastic, and proceeded to suck the now-stunned nasties out safely via a series of tubes.

Afterwards, the experts proudly showed off their captures to the cameras, having safely secured them in another tightly-sealed tube.

PA Images

Apparently, the killed giant hornets were set to be frozen to help further scientific study. The WSDA deemed the operation a success, having cleared the area and, in turn, managing to put nearby residents’ minds at ease.

Dozens of hornets were seen entering the tree’s hole, where up to 200 of the giant bugs can nest at one time.

The first sightings of these so-called murder hornets in the US were noted at the beginning of May, and are named murder hornets due to their ability to wipe out entire beehives in a matter of hours.

Thankfully they are however harmless to humans.