Murderer Who Claimed Scientology Led Him To Butcher His Victims Is Killed In Prison

A man who claimed Scientology inspired him to murder his sister-in-law and her boyfriend has died in prison following a suspected attack by his fellow inmates.

Kenneth Thompson, 38, was awaiting execution after being sentenced to death in 2019 for the brutal double murder, which took place in 2012, after being convicted by an Arizona court of first-degree murder, burglary, arson, criminal damage and tampering with evidence.

He was reportedly found seriously injured in his assigned unit in Arizona State Prison Complex Eyman, and despite attempts to save his life was pronounced dead at around 1.00pm on Wednesday, December 29, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed.

AZ Central reports that two inmates had been identified as suspects in the apparent homicide, with no further details about the attack currently available.

Thompson, who was raised as a Scientologist but was not practising at the time of the murders, had travelled from his home in Missouri to his sister-in-law Penelope Edwards and her boyfriend Troy Dunn’s home in Prescott, Arizona, where he hacked them to death with a hatchet and a knife before pouring acid on their bodies and setting fire to their house.

The court heard he had been attempting to ‘rescue’ Edward’s children after learning one of them had been visiting a psychiatrist, with Thompson claiming Scientology had led him to consider psychiatry ‘evil and a scam.’

He was arrested by police while travelling home, with a knife and hatchet with blood and human hair on them discovered in his vehicle. The subsequent trial gripped the country, with Thompson’s defence claiming he had ‘impulsively’ travelled to Arizona to attempt to bribe his sister-in-law into letting him and his wife look after the children to avoid them suffering ‘spiritual death.’

Thompson did not deny killing the couple, but claimed he had only carried out the attack after the conversation turned violent. The prosecution argued he had travelled to their home with the intent of carrying out the murders.