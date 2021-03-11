Murders Of Trans People Up 233% From This Time Last Year

PA Images

Murders of transgender people have jumped by a staggering 233% compared to this time last year – half of whom are Black trans women.

Over the course of 2020, 44 transgender people tragically lost their lives as a result of violence.

Advert 10

Fast forward to 2021, and 10 transgender people have already been killed; seven more people compared to the first 10 weeks of 2020.

One person to have lost their life this year is Alexus Braxton, a Black trans woman who was found dead in her apartment last month. A statement given by Miami-Dade Police on February 15 confirmed that she had died in a ‘violent and vicious attack’.

Kimmy Icon Braxton/Facebook

Alexus’s ‘adopted’ mother Tatiana Williams told NBC News how devastated she is about her death. Tatiana, an advocate for the transgender community, said, ‘For once in my lifetime, all of the advocacy work that I do, in this case, I find myself being involved. I’m more emotional, as opposed to my advocacy hat where I get to move to the other side.’

Advert 10

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, has called on the Biden Administration to do more for transgender people, and outlined a list of things that need to be done as part of its ‘Dismantling a Culture of Violence’ report.

The group believes that anti-transgender violence stems from lack of family acceptance, a hostile political environment, and cultural marginalisation.

In the report, three key points were shared by HRC to tackle the US’s anti-trans political climate. It said the country needs to elevate transgender voices and support pro-equality elected officials, fight for critical non-discrimination protections, while also calling on people to actively voice their support for the transgender community.

PA Images

Advert 10

According to NBC News, the US government doesn’t actively track violence against transgender people, something that Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, thinks needs changing.

He said:

We are left with a patchwork of state and local information that doesn’t really add up to giving us the complete picture. We are having to piece things together as best we can, but we don’t have the resources or the ability to cross-reference everything nationally that the federal government has.

While more needs to be done for transgender people in the US, and across the globe, President Biden has made some positive changes since coming into office such as revoking the country’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Advert 10

He also selected transgender doctor Rachel Levine to be his nomination for assistant health secretary.