Muslim Council Of Britain Elects Its First Female Leader Muslim Council of Britain

Zara Mohammed has made history after being appointed as the first female leader of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

The 29-year-old, from Glasgow, took on the role of secretary general after securing the most votes in a poll of affiliate groups of the council, which is the UK’s largest and most diverse umbrella body of mosques, Islamic schools and Muslim associations.

Mohammed follows former leader Harun Khan, whose time as head came to an end after four years. She will serve alongside Hassan Joudi, who has been re-elected as deputy secretary general, and ran against Imam, teacher and broadcaster Ajmal Masroor for the position.

Mohammed’s appointment to secretary general comes after she served as an assistant secretary general for the MCB, and she has expressed hopes that her new title will inspire more women and young people to seek leadership roles as they are the ‘future of this organisation and our society’.

Per the BBC, she commented:

I think women sometimes hesitate to take on leadership roles even though they are more than qualified to do so. It is really important to engage young people, engage more women and diversify the organisation and the work we are doing.

As well as being the council’s first female leader, Mohammed is a Masters graduate in Human Rights Law and a training and development consultant.

She described her appointment as an ‘honour’, and during her time as head she hopes to ‘continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body’, driven by the needs of British Muslims ‘for the common good’.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was ‘terrific’ to see the 29-year-old elected as secretary general, commenting, ‘I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed – may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.’

Khan reflected on his time as secretary general in a press release, saying it had been a ‘privilege and honour’ to serve for the ‘great national institution’.

He continued:

There have been some amazing achievements during my tenure which stand testament to the dedication of volunteers, staff and our members. I wish the very best of success to Ms. Zara Mohammed – may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.

Affiliates of the council elect a new Secretary General and National Council every two years.