Muslim Paramedic Shaves Off Beard To Protect Others By Wearing Mask

After a lot of thought and much deliberation I’ve decided to shave my beard off. This is to allow the respiratory equipment to fit properly. I’ve had a beard for well over a decade and I can’t remember the last time I shaved.

I’ve consulted many Islamic scholars and teachers, locally and nationally, sought advice from fellow Muslim healthcare professionals and very helpfully from the BIMA British Islamic Medical Association. This is was not a simple yes or no answer, however this is exceptional circumstances, totally unprecedented and a unique situation.

I’ve shaven off my beard to protect my patients, my colleagues and my family. One of the greatest acts is to save someone’s life. This simple act may help do that.