MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Says He’s Made A Three-Hour Election Fraud Film

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, claims he has made a three-hour-long election fraud film.

Four months on from the election, the long-standing Trump supporter continues to back the former president’s claims of election fraud, despite there being no evidence found to prove it.

As a consequence of his allegations, Lindell has seen his company removed from some retailers such as Bath Bed & Beyond.

Lindell now says that his new movie will ‘100% prove’ that China and other countries flipped votes in President Biden’s favour.

He said in an interview with The Revival Channel shared on YouTube on Wednesday, February 3, ‘I have put together this documentary that’s three hours long that shows 100% the theft by China and these other countries is [a] cyber attack on our country here that flipped votes.’

Lindell rambled on:

We have cyber footprints – it’s like we’ve got access […] all this came together in the last two weeks. I’m so excited because this is all going to come out on Friday, maybe even Thursday, and everyone needs to share it with everyone you know because anyone who sees this, even if it’s nine Supreme Court Justices, everyone of them would say, ‘Wow this is an attack on our country’.

This isn’t the first time Lindell has gone on and on about voter fraud this week – on Monday, February 1, he went on about it so much it caused a news anchor to storm off set.

In an interview with American Agenda on far-right outlet Newsmax, the MyPillow CEO was asked about his recent suspension from Twitter which soon led to him speaking about the election.

Host Bob Sellers briefly managed to get a word in stating that the network has not been able to verify any voter fraud allegations, however Lindell continues to speak over Sellers who eventually gets sick of it and walks off set.

As per the New York Post, Lindell is wanting to show Trump his new film and believes that after everyone watches it, they will want to issue Trump an apology.

He said, ‘I’m gonna try to get to the president and show him this and now he’s gonna know that everything he’s been saying — when he walks into those [impeachment] hearings, they’re gonna give him an apology.’

While Lindell says the film is three hours, it’s actually only two-hours-long.