MyPillow Dropped By Companies Because Of Trump-Supporting CEO

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Jan 2021 18:15

Retailers are removing MyPillow products from their stores after the company’s CEO made false claims surrounding the November 2020 election. 

Mike Lindell has repeatedly made claims that Trump won the election – a theory that’s been disproved many times.

Following these claims and him openly supporting Trump, retailers have chosen to remove MyPillow products from their stores.

Lindell announced the news during an interview yesterday, January 18, on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

He said, ‘Just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places.’

Lindell continued:

These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’

In a separate interview later on yesterday, Lindell also announced that online site Wayfair were going to stop selling his products.

The 59-year-old further caused controversary last week after he was spotted when a picture of his notes brought to a White House meeting with Mr Trump suggested implementing ‘martial law if necessary’, reported the Independent. The photograph came after Lindell had tweeted calling for the president to impose the law in seven battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden.

As well as his products being taken off the shelves of several stores, Lindell has been hit with a cease and desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems as well.

The company has threatened to ‘imminently’ sue him for defamation for his ongoing, baseless claims of voter fraud.

As per the Mail Online, the company wrote, ‘Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.’

A follow up letter from Dominion reads:

With this letter, Dominion renews its demand that you retract your defamatory accusations immediately and issue a public apology for damaging Dominion’s reputation with completely fabricated claims of fraud and corruption.

It continues, ‘Dominion has been forced to expend substantial monetary sums to protect the health and safety of its employees following innumerable death threats from the social media mob that your statements have agitated against Dominion.’

Lindell has since responded to the letters claiming that he has ‘100% evidence’ of election fraud. His said in a statement, ‘I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.’

Despite Lindell’s claims, there has so far been zero evidence found in connection to voter fraud surrounding the November 2020 election.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

