Mysterious Black Stain On Wall Of Minneapolis Apartment Turns Out To Be Blood
The tenants of a Minneapolis apartment were horrified when a dark substance that started dripping down their wall turned out to be the blood of an upstairs neighbour, who had died more than a week earlier.
Allen Joel McCrady, 24, took to Twitter to post pictures of the black stains, which had appeared suddenly one morning after his apartment had been ‘smelling horrible’ over the past week.
Allen Joel and his flatmate called a maintenance team to investigate the mysterious ‘tar-like’ liquid, which led them upstairs in an attempt to figure out where it was coming from.
When the maintenance team went upstairs to the flat above, they discovered the decomposing body of their neighbour – who reportedly had died of natural causes.
Authorities said the black liquid was actually bodily fluids that had leaked through the floor upstairs and travelled down into Allen Joel’s apartment.
The 24-year-old shared pictures of the shocking discovery on his Twitter page, alongside an explanation as to what happened.
He wrote:
My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week…and before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning.
All I really know of the situation is the man upstairs died in his sleep. His body decomposed and somehow managed to seep into our apartment. We’ve head [sic] leaking in our bathroom so when we saw this we called maintenance immediately.
Maintenance stopped by and had no idea what the hell it could be. He wiped off a little on the wall to examine it and still really couldn’t determine anything. He went upstairs into the apartment above to see if they had the same problem and that’s when the body got discovered.
Allen Joel’s flatmate, Evin Schultz, filmed the stains on the wall and described them as something from The Shining in a video posted to Twitter.
After many called him out in the comments for posting the video, calling him ‘insensitive’, Evin later clarified he was not aware of the circumstances surrounding the black liquid when he filmed the video.
He wrote:
In the time the video was recorded I had no clue what the substance coming from the wall and was shocked to find out what it was- from my end was somewhat ‘traumatic.’ Having your upstairs neighbour coming down thru [sic] your walls.
This wasn’t meant to be something that went this far, nor meant to be in any way disrespectful.
Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder confirmed to local media a body was discovered in the apartment, as per MailOnline.
Officers investigated the scene and nothing appeared suspicious, he said. The deceased man’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsAllen Joel McCrady/Twitter and 2 others
Allen Joel McCrady/Twitter
Evin Schultz/Twitter
MailOnline
Tenants who reported ‘horrible smell’ and stains on the wall are shocked to find that it’s BLOOD dripping into their flat from their upstairs neighbour who had been dead for over a week