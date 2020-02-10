Mysterious Black Stain On Wall Of Minneapolis Apartment Turns Out To Be Blood

My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week…and before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning.

All I really know of the situation is the man upstairs died in his sleep. His body decomposed and somehow managed to seep into our apartment. We’ve head [sic] leaking in our bathroom so when we saw this we called maintenance immediately.

Maintenance stopped by and had no idea what the hell it could be. He wiped off a little on the wall to examine it and still really couldn’t determine anything. He went upstairs into the apartment above to see if they had the same problem and that’s when the body got discovered.