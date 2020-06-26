Mysterious Lights Spotted Flashing In Texas Sky Baffle Onlooker

mysterious flashing lights in sky 1 Kristan Mire/Facebook

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a Chinese lantern? These were the questions posed to one onlooker in the US recently when she spotted some mysterious lights flashing in the sky.

Kristan Mire, from Houston, Texas, shared a video of the unusual lights yesterday, June 25, looking for an explanation as to what they could possibly be.

In the video, which has attracted hundreds of comments since it was posted last night, the lights can be seen flickering in the sky, spread out in a triangle formation.

mysterious flashing lights Kristan Mire/Facebook

‘Ummm…. can anyone explain to me what this is?’ Kristan asked her Facebook friends. ‘I walked outside my backyard and seen these lights. They literally just disappeared in front of my eyes!’

Many people in the comments tried to offer explanations for the flashing lights, including drones, fire lanterns, aeroplanes and military missiles. However, the most popular suggestion by far appeared to be that the lights were unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

‘THAT is the most commonly reported UFO. The triangle,’ one person wrote, while another simply said: ‘The fleet of UFOs are here!’ One seemed extremely confident in his beliefs, writing: ‘I am not a believer in UFO, I’m a knower… Yes I firmly believe you filmed the real deal.’

See what you think below:

Kristan appeared to be in agreement with this suggestion, writing: ‘I definitely believe it was our fellow Galactic Federation of light brothers and sisters. They are not here to hurt us but to only help us. Blessings to all!’

She dismissed other suggestions that the lights might simply be from a plane, saying that while she does live close to an airport, ‘they definitely weren’t aeroplanes’. She also dismissed a suggestion that the lights were Chinese lanterns, despite initially believing them to be.

She wrote:

They definitely were NOT Chinese lanterns… When I realised they were not moving and staying still I knew they were not Chinese lanterns. I’ve seen Chinese lanterns in the sky and they keep on moving with the wind until you can’t see them anymore. Besides, these lights were way too bright and way too big and high in the sky.

mysterious flashing lights in sky Kristan Mire/Facebook

Well, what do you think now you’ve had a look at them? Are they simply lights from a plane or a passing drone, or could they really be signs of life on another planet?

I guess that’s up to you to decide.