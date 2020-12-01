Mysterious Monolith In Romania Has Now Vanished

Stiri Piatra Neamt/Newsflash

A monolith appeared in Utah, then it disappeared. Now, weirdly, Romania’s mysterious structure has also vanished.

The bizarre monolith was only recently found on Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamţ, situated in Romania’s north-eastern Neamţ County, last Thursday, November 26.

However, just like the Red Rock’s structure, this one has also disappeared without a trace. Has someone stolen it, was it all a big viral stunt, or has it travelled to the next era of human discovery?

Monolith Romania 3 Stiri Piatra Neamt/Newsflash

The Romanian structure had been spotted near a historic landmark, known as the Petrodava Dacian Fortress. However, only a day after making headlines across the world, it’s disappeared like its American counterpart.

Robert Iosub, a journalist with the Ziar Piatra Neamt local newspaper who had actually seen the monolith, told Reuters: ‘The 2.8 metre (9ft) tall structure disappeared overnight as quietly as it was erected last week.’

He continued: ‘An unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it… now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil.’

The monoliths resemble the iconic structures from 2001: A Space Odyssey:

2001 Monolith MGM

Only yesterday, we reported that an investigation was ongoing into the structure. Georgiana Mosu, a spokeswoman for the Piatra Neamţ police, confirmed this to the outlet, explaining that officers are currently conducting an enquiry.

So far, nobody who’s approached either monolith has broken out into violence, heard a high-pitched noise or entered the Stargate.

UTAH MONOLITH Utah Bureau of Land Management

As for the Utah monolith, days after arriving and intriguing the world, it disappeared. Riccardo Marino and his partner had travelled out to see the structure, but instead found a fresh pee stain and the words ‘Bye B*tch’.

In a vlog, he said: ‘Someone had just stolen the statue, and we were the first to arrive at the scene. We realised we must have been the first people to see it removed.’

PA Images

Marino also alleged: ‘When we got back to the car, we drove back the way we came from and noticed the trucks where the noise was coming from were all gone. We figured it was the rest of the posse of monolith thieves exiting later than the first truck. Transporting the monolith without a posse in the dark had to have been a group effort.’

While Utah’s stucture was also under investigation, the state’s Bureau of Land Management confirmed it wasn’t responsible for moving it. ‘The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of November 27,’ read a Facebook post.

Maybe HAL has the answers.

