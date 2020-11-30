Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill Stiri Piatra Neamt/Newsflash

Last week, a mysterious monolith was found in Utah. Now, another one has been discovered on a Romanian hillside.

The strange, silver structure, around four metres (13ft) tall was found on Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamţ, situated in Romania’s north-eastern Neamţ County, last Thursday, November 26.

It’s located only a few metres from the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, a well-known archaeological landmark and the oldest historical monument in Piatra Neamţ, believed to have been destroyed by the Romans.

Check out a video of the new monolith below:

The monolith eerily resembles the one in Utah’s Red Rock desert, which recently drew worldwide attention over its unknown origins.

As for the structure in Romania, an investigation is currently ongoing. Neamţ Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu said: ‘We have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith. It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site.’

Monolith Romania 3 Stiri Piatra Neamt/Newsflash

She added: ‘Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture.’

Both monoliths appear to have been deliberately buried, yet their origin and purpose remains a total mystery. Will one of us enter the Stargate if we approach, or are they the works of artists, pranksters, or tourist boards looking for some quirky marketing?

UTAH MONOLITH Utah Bureau of Land Management

The Utah monolith has, rather creepily, been removed without a trace. In a statement on Facebook, the state’s Bureau of Land Management wrote: ‘We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the monolith, has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party.’

It added: ‘The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office. The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of November 27.’

While it looks distinctly extraterrestrial – at least, to those who’ve seen 2001: A Space Odyssey – it’s been described as similar to the artistic works of John McCracken.

Nick Street, a Utah Department of Public Safety lieutenant, said: ‘It’s odd. There are roads close by, but to haul the materials to cut into the rock, and haul the metal, which is taller than 12 feet in sections — to do all that in that remote spot is definitely interesting.’