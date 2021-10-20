Mystery As Human Remains Discovered From Car Lost In River For 20 Years

Indiana State Police

Police in Indiana say a car pulled from the bottom of the Ohio River belonged to a mother who went missing almost 20 years ago.

The wreck, which was raised from the river in Aurora, Indiana, contained what is believed to be a human bone that is set to be sent to a lab for DNA testing.

Police confirmed the Nissan Pathfinder SUV belonged to Stephanie Van Nguyen, a woman who disappeared from Delhi, Ohio, along with her two young children in 2002.

At the time of her disappearance Van Nguyen left a note saying she planned to drive her car into the Ohio River after separating from her husband, however the vehicle was never found and the case ultimately went cold.

However, after taking a fresh look at the case around six months ago, CNN reports that Delhi Township Police were able to locate the car 50 feet below the river’s surface and more than 300 feet away from the riverbank, in a stretch of the river around 24 miles from Delhi.

The long-awaited recovery of the vehicle was made possible thanks to the use of modern sonar scanning technology and diving teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Upon the discovery of the car Indiana State Police launched a full investigation.

Van Nguyen was 26 when she disappeared, with her two children Kristina and John aged four and three respectively. News station Local 12 says that if the bone was to be identified as belonging to either Van Nguyen or one of her children it would disprove a local theory that the mother faked her own death.