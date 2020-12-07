Mystery Illness In India Puts Hundreds In Hospital PA Images

A mystery illness in India has seen the death of one person and hundreds hospitalised.

Coming as the country battles the current pandemic, patients in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh have been admitted with a number of different symptoms. Some have suffered nausea, while others have had fits and fell unconscious, according to local doctors.

One person has died and 227 others were hospitalised after the unknown illness swept through the town of Elura over weekend. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the symptoms.

The state’s health minister Alla Kali Krishna Sriniva confirmed all the patients admitted to hospital had tested negative for coronavirus, BBC News reports.

A medical officer at Eluru Government Hospital told The Indian Express newspaper, ‘The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning eyes’, the Independent reports.

The person who died was a 45-year-old man who had been admitted to Eluru’s Government General Hospital on Sunday morning, December 6, with symptoms of nausea and epilepsy, as per the Press Trust of India. He died later that evening.

India Mystery Illness PA Images

At the time have writing, 70 people have been discharged from hospital, while officials say another 157 are being treated for the illness. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy also confirmed that specialist medical teams are being sent to the town to investigate. It’s expected that the minister will also make a trip to visit patients and their families.

Healthcare workers have been deploying a number of tests on blood, the brain and cerebral spinal fluid, so far to no avail. Srinivas has ruled out water contamination, adding that tests didn’t indicate a viral infection.

He said: ‘We ruled out water contamination or air pollution as the cause after officials visited the areas where people fell sick. It is some mystery illness and only lab analysis will reveal what it is.’

India Mystery Illness PA Images

N. Chandrababu Naidu, president of the opposition Telugu Desam Party, dubbed the surge in hospitalisations as ‘tip of the iceberg’, writing on Twitter: ‘I demand an impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident. Floods, cyclone or healthcare, the YSRCP Govt has been caught napping in emergency situations.’

He added: ‘Can there be a more unfortunate & bigger failure than this? The Eluru water contamination incident calls for a declaration of Health Emergency in Andhra Pradesh. Enough… the Govt’s negligence & the deterioration of healthcare services across AP stands exposed today.’

Across India, there’s been more than 9.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 141,000 deaths. Andhra Pradesh is one of the country’s worst-affected areas with more than 800,000 cases alone.