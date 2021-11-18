Mystery Note From Executed Inmate ‘Beyond The Grave’ Could Solve Disappearance

Alamy/Mississippi Department of Corrections

A note believed to be written by a recently executed prisoner could solve the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who went missing in 2007.

David Cox, from Mississippi, was executed on Wednesday, November 17, after he pleaded guilty to eight charges including capital murder in 2012.

Cox was sentenced to death after he held his estranged wife Kim, their two children and his stepdaughter hostage for more than eight hours in 2010. During a standoff with police, Cox fatally shot Kim in the stomach and arm and assaulted his stepdaughter three times.

In 2018, Cox dismissed his attorneys and dropped his appeals, saying he deserved the death penalty, Reuters reports. His death marked the first execution in Mississippi since 2012.

Following his death, it was revealed Cox had left behind a letter possibly relating to the disappearance of his sister-in-law Felicia Cox, a mother of two who went missing on July 2, 2007.

When asked about Felicia’s disappearance, corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said Cox had mentioned that he had left a letter with someone that would be put in the post after his death. According to the Clarion-Ledger, he did not say who had the letter.

Felicia’s daughter, Amber Miskelly, believes Cox may have something to do with her mother’s disappearance and claims he was ‘literally the last person with her when she was alive’, WTVA reports.

Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Miskelly has long remained hopeful Cox would be able to provide answers about her mother’s disappearance, though law enforcement told WTVA Cox has not cooperated with them when discussing Felicia’s disappearance.

The missing woman’s daughter expressed frustration at the news that Cox’s execution had been moved up, after having previously been told it would take place next year.

She commented: ‘I thought I had more time to try to figure out — or at least contact David myself or something.’

The prisoner was pronounced dead at 6.12pm central time at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

In his final words, Cox said: ‘I want to tell my children that I love them very, very much and that I was a good man at one time. Don’t ever read anything but the King James bible. I want to thank the commissioner for being so very kind to me. And that’s all I got to say.’

Cox became the 10th prisoner executed in the United States in 2021, with Mississippi among the states that have had difficulties in buying lethal-injection drugs from pharmaceutical companies due to unwillingness to supply them for executions.