Mystery Seeds Sent From China Identified As Harmless Cooking Seeds

We have done some researching and it does appear that these seeds are tied with an online scam called ‘brushing’. A brushing scam is an exploit by a vendor used to bolster product ratings and increase visibility online by shipping an inexpensive product to an unwitting receiver and then submitting positive reviews on the receiver’s behalf under the guise of a verified owner.

Although not directly dangerous, we would still prefer that people contact us to properly dispose of the seeds.