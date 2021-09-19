Mystery Woman Discovered On Croatian Island Has No Idea Who She Is
Police who found a bloodied and bruised woman in Croatia have been unable to identify her because she can’t remember her name.
Authorities were left bewildered after the woman, thought to be in her 60s, was spotted by an eagle-eyed fisherman while she was on sharp rocks on the island of Krk.
According to The Sun, the woman had suffered numerous cuts to her face and informed authorities that she had no idea how she got there.
She was eventually rescued by a team of 14 people who had to use 4x4s and walk two miles over the jagged rocks to get to her.
Incredibly, the 5ft 4in woman survived ‘several nights’ in an area where bears are known to prowl, locals later revealed.
A resident who lives on the island told local news site 24Sata:
It’s weird that she was looking in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks – literally razors that cut the rubber on your shoes.
There is no life or animals except maybe wild boars or bears which know how to swim to here in search of food, but this is a rarity because there is no food, nothing.
‘A woman that age certainly could not swim that distance, it needs exceptional strength’, they added.
As of yet, the nationality of the woman has not been confirmed after she had no passport, papers or phone on her, although she has been described as speaking ‘perfect English’.
Following her rescue, she is now reportedly in hospital receiving medical treatment.
