Mystery Woman Found With Amnesia In Croatia Is Well-Known Jeweller Who Sold To Diana Ross

Following the discovery of a mystery woman on a Croatian island who had no idea who she was, more light has been shed on her identity, including the fact she was once a famous Hollywood jeweller.

The woman was found bloodied and bruised over the weekend after being spotted by a Croatian fisherman on the island of Krk.

She had suffered multiple cuts to her face, alerting authorities that she had absolutely no idea how she ended up on the sharp rocks of the island and couldn’t even remember her own name.

After eventually being rescued by a team of 14 people, it was revealed that the woman, previously assumed to be in her 60s, managed to survive ‘several nights’ in the area.

The 5ft4 woman has now been identified by Croatian police as 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, originally from Slovakia.

The news coverage alerted Adamcova’s friends from Los Angeles who told The Times that she was once a Hollywood jeweller to the stars in the 80s and 90s.

Some of the 57-year-old’s clients included icons like Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot and Barbara Streisand alongside members of the casts of Friends and Melrose Place, The Times reports.

She was even featured in a profile titled ‘Brigitte Bardot Wore My Jewelry’ and seemingly moved to the United States in 1984 yet returned back to Slovakia 16 years later.

After 2000, the 57-year-old returned to the US but later ended up homeless, Insider reports.

Croatian police told the Associated Press that Adamcova eventually left the United States again for Ireland back in 2015.

It still remains a mystery as to why Daniela Adamcova was found on the remote Croatian island of Krk without any documentation, identification or mobile phone on her person.