NAACP Head Says Suing Trump Will ‘Cut The Head Off The Serpent Of White Supremacy’

The head of the National Association of Colored People (NAACP), one of the oldest civil rights organisations in the US, has spoken of the need to ‘cut the head off the serpent of white supremacy’.

On Tuesday, March 9, the NAACP, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll sued former President Donald Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani, and two right-wing groups for allegedly conspiring to incite the deadly Capitol riots of January 6.

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses Trump, Giuliani, the Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers of being in violation of the Enforcement Act of 1871 by trying to prevent Congress from carrying out its official duties.

At the time the riots began, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had started proceedings at the Capitol building to officially certify the Electoral College vote during a joint session of Congress.

Shortly before proceedings began, Trump gave a speech at his ‘Save America’ rally, held at The Ellipse at The President’s Park, where he encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, and continued to make false assertions that the election had been stolen from him.

As per this lawsuit, the defendants ‘conspired to incite an assembled crowd to march upon and enter the Capitol of the United States for the common purpose of disrupting, by the use of force, intimidation and threat, the approval by Congress of the count of votes cast by members of the Electoral College as required by Article II, Section 1 of the United States Constitution’.

The lawsuit continues:

In doing so, the Defendants each intended to prevent, and ultimately delayed, members of Congress from discharging their duty commanded by the United States Constitution to approve the results of the Electoral College in order to elect the next President and Vice President of the United States.

The Enforcement Act of 1871, which is also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, was originally used to allowed President Ulysses S. Grant to suspend habeas corpus and combat the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and various other white supremacist organisations in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Speaking with Salon, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson explained the need for this new lawsuit, which is reportedly part of a larger effort to confront the long history of white supremacy in the US.

Johnson said:

We have to cut the head off the serpent of white supremacy. We should hold the insurrectionists accountable as if they were al-Qaeda or Osama bin Laden coming to America and causing havoc. We as a country mobilized and were willing to sacrifice our troops in an effort to defeat international terrorism. We have to do the same thing here with the insurrectionists.

As reported by Salon, the FBI is now in possession of cell phone records that reveal that in the days leading up to the insurrection, a Proud Boys member had been in contact with at least one person from Trump’s inner circle.

It’s thought that cell phone records could also provide information about whether any Republican members of Congress had been coordinating with the insurrectionists, as has been rumoured.