Naked Man Found In Wall Of New York Theatre

A naked man has been rescued after getting stuck inside the wall of a New York theatre, leaving police to piece together how he got there in the first place.

Theatre staff were reportedly first alerted to the man after hearing shouting and banging noises coming from the walls of the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York. Firefighters broke down the wall, discovering the man, fully nude, in the wall of a bathroom, where he was understood to have been trapped for two days.

‘It is not clear how exactly he gained access to the area behind the wall,’ Syracuse Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook, with deputy fire chief John Kane telling local media the man may have initially been hiding in a crawlspace before falling inside the wall.

According to the theatre’s director, the 39-year-old man had been spotted wandering around outside the building in the week to the incident, but after not seeing him for a few days, staff assumed he had left the area.

‘I don’t know if he was entering to keep warm or to use the bathroom. I don’t know,’ Mike Intaglietta told Syracuse.com.

Police investigating the incident said the man, who was taken to hospital after being rescued, is believed to be suffering from mental health issues. Fire chief Kane said that he was not suffering from any visible injuries, but was likely dehydrated after spending two days in a confined space with no food or water. He was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident.