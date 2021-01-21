Nancy Pelosi And Democrats Still Committed To Having Donald Trump Impeached PA Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats are still committed to impeaching Donald Trump.

On January 13, just over a week after the chaotic US Capitol riots, Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

While he’s now left office, with Joe Biden now the POTUS, Pelosi isn’t letting him off the hook, with full intention of pursuing a Senate impeachment trial to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Pelosi said as per The Independent: ‘The fact is, the president of the United States committed an act of incitement of insurrection.’

She continued: ‘I don’t think it’s very unifying to say… oh, let’s just forget it and move on. That’s not how you unify. Joe Biden said it beautifully – if we’re going to unite, you must remember. And we must [remember].’

While Trump has been officially impeached by the House, the case must move to the Senate where the chamber will vote on whether to convict. As he’s already gone, it won’t be a vote to remove Trump from power.

Trump PA Images

The Senate will also have the ability to prevent Trump from ever holding federal office in the future, achievable by a simple majority as opposed to the two-thirds required for impeachment.

Pelosi added: ‘Just because he’s now gone — thank god — you don’t say to a president… do whatever you want in the last month of your administration — you’re going to get a get-out-of-jail-free card. I don’t see that at all. I think that would be harmful to unity.’

As for when the Senate trial will take place, there’s no confirmed timeline as Pelosi hasn’t yet sent the article of impeachment. ‘It’s up to [the Senate] to decide how we go forward. When we go forward. It will be soon. I don’t think it will be long, but we must do it,’ she said.

Nancy Pelosi PA Images

While both the House and Senate are now controlled by the Democrats, they would require the votes of 16 Republican senators to indict Trump. There’s also fears an impeachment trial could impede Biden’s progress on key issues, particularly COVID-19, with legislation expected to be signed into law in the coming days.

Having left the White House, Trump reportedly spent his first night in four years as a private citizen looking for lawyers to fight his impeachment trial. As reported by The Telegraph, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham said: ‘I’m trying to help him there, and he’s just trying to put together a team.’

