Nancy Pelosi Calls On Republicans To Press Donald Trump To Resign ‘Immediately’
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has called on Republicans to urge Donald Trump to resign ‘immediately’.
Pelosi addressed a number of topics in a statement released in the wake of the riots on the US Capitol, with one point titled ‘Removing the President From Office’.
She referred to ‘growing momentum around the invocation of the 25th Amendment’, which would allow Vice President Mike Pence and Congress to strip Trump of his presidency, and explained that she and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer had placed a call to Pence yesterday, January 7.
The speaker said she and Schumer are still waiting to hear from the VP about his thoughts on the matter, but she hopes ‘he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people.’
Meanwhile, Pelosi urged Republicans to do their part in pressing Trump to resign, writing:
Nearly 50 years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go.
Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office – immediately.
If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action.
Pelosi’s comments come after the president told protesters he ‘loved’ them following the infiltration of the Capitol building. Trump had previously encouraged his supporters to march as Congress gathered in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes.
Pelosi began her statement by expressing thanks to the ‘Democratic Caucus’ for showing the world that ‘we would not be diverted from our duty to validate the election of President-elect Joe Biden’, adding: ‘Despite the desecration of the temple of our democracy, the House upheld its responsibility to the Constitution and to the American people.’
Biden was confirmed as the winner of the election once the Capitol was secure and lawmakers could return.
The politician addressed the death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died defending the Capitol building, as well as the notion of giving an ‘unhinged’ Trump access to nuclear codes.
She wrote:
This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.
The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.
Pelosi is among many lawmakers calling for the removal of Trump from office, though officials close to Pence has said the VP is unlikely to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Credits
