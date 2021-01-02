Nancy Pelosi's Home Vandalised With Pig's Head And Fake Blood Over $600 Stimulus Payment PA Images/_s__h___/Twitter

House speaker Nancy Pelosi had her home vandalised with graffiti, fake blood and a pig’s head after the US government failed to reach a deal for a $2,000 coronavirus relief payment.

Despite calls to increase the cheque to $2,000 from both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the bill to increase payments last Wednesday.

Instead, Americans have been granted $600 to help them cope in the midst of unemployment and other issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Though McConnell was the one to kill the increase, Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, spent the months leading up to the November election passing on bills which would have provided aid to Americans.

At least one citizen took their anger out on Pelosi’s San Francisco home on New Year’s Eve as they vandalised her garage door and driveway.

Images shared on Twitter show black spray-paint on the garage, with ‘$2K’ crossed out and the words ‘Cancel rent, we want everything’ covering the rest of the door.

On the ground in front of the graffiti was a pig’s head lying in what appears to be a puddle of fake blood.

Law enforcement sources cited by TMZ said the San Francisco police department responded to vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3.00am on January 1. A police report was taken, but it’s unclear if the officers have any suspects.

Trump signed the COVID-19 relief package last weekend, prompting criticisms from citizens towards both Democrats and Republicans. Americans have accused officials of failing to address the levels of financial insecurity being faced in the wake of the pandemic, with many calling on members of the government to cancel rent.

McConnell claimed the bill to increase the amount had ‘no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate’, and said the efforts, lead by Democrats, ran astray of what Trump actually requested, CNN reports.

Taking to the Senate floor, he argued:

The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help.

McConnell made references to the recent passing of the $900 billion stimulus package, which included the $600 direct payments, insisting it was sufficient as it ‘struck a balance between broad support for all kinds of households and a lot more targeted relief for those who need help most’.

Mitch McConnell PA

Despite signing the relief package, Trump has continued to push for an increase, writing on Twitter: ‘$600 is not enough’. He also described members of his own party as ‘pathetic’ for failing to take action to increase the bill.

