NASA Announces First-Ever Black Woman For Mission On International Space Station

18 Nov 2021
NASA Announces First Ever Black Woman For Mission On International Space Station@NASA/Twitter/Alamy

Astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman to join the crew of the International Space Station when she makes her debut spaceflight next year. 

News of the history-making event came to light on Tuesday, November 17, when NASA announced Watkins would be flying to the space station in April 2022 alongside fellow NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency.

Though a number of Black astronauts have visited the ISS in the past, almost all stayed for less than two weeks as they travelled through NASA’s space shuttle program. Victor Glover became the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term mission at the space station last year, though Watkins is set to become the first Black woman to do so.

The astronauts are scheduled to blast off from Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Once onboard the ISS, Watkins will live and work as a mission specialist alongside the crew on a long-duration mission known as Crew-4, which is expected to last six months.

Lindgren, Hines and Cristoforetti will be working as spacecraft commander, pilot and mission specialist, respectively.

International Space Station and Planet Earth. Digital Enhancement. Elements of this image furnished by NASA (Alamy)Alamy

Watkins’ journey to space comes after she was chosen last year to join a group of NASA astronauts leading the agency’s Artemis program as it aims to land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon.

In a video released by NASA last December, Watkins discussed how dreams became a reality, saying:

A dream feels like a big, faraway goal that is going to be difficult to achieve, and something that you might achieve much later in life.

But in reality, what a dream is — or a dream realized is — is just putting one foot in front of the other on a daily basis. And if you put enough of those footprints together, eventually they become a path towards your dreams.

Watkins began her career at NASA as an intern and has worked at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, according to the space agency.

At the time she was selected to be an astronaut, she was working as a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology, where she collaborated as a member of the Science Team for the Mars rover, Curiosity.

